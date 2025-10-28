Feeding South Florida holds food distribution event to help federal workers in Broward County

As the government shutdown inches closer to the one-month mark, essential federal employees who have been working without pay say they are feeling the strain.

Feeding South Florida held a food distribution to help federal workers in Broward County at Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach on Tuesday.

"It's going to help a lot," said Hebertay Perez, a TSA worker at Fort-Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

TSA employees from FLL and workers from Veterans' Affairs, the social security office and the bureau of prisons took advantage of the event. They received enough groceries for about a week, with shelf-stable pantry items, fresh produce, dairy products and meat.

"Right now, I'm thankful that my son can go to school where lunch is provided, and that's enough in itself. I try not to get emotional when thinking about that," one TSA employee told CBS News Miami.

She did not want to identify herself, worried about retaliation if she did.

Multiple TSA employees told CBS News Miami that they received an email that instructed the workforce not to talk to the press.

"Every little thing we're being scrutinized for, being late when we barely have a way to get to work, it's just tough overall," the TSA employee said.

Many said they feel like they're being used as political pawns.

"You don't know what's the next action, you don't know what's going to happen, you're always on pins and needles watching the news to see, okay, are they going to open us back up?" said Tammy Norton.

Norton is currently furloughed from the IRS. She said she's been a federal worker for the last 16 years. She previously worked for the Social Security Office and TSA.

She experienced the government shutdown in 2018 and calls this one worse. She's nervous as more and more layoffs are being announced in the private sector.

"Where's that going to leave us if we don't go back to work and we try to find something and we can't go back to work? That means we aren't going to have anything; there aren't going to be any jobs out here for anybody," Norton said.

Feeding South Florida CEO Paco Velez said the need will grow as the shutdown continues, with SNAP benefits set to be paused for November.

He said some federal workers on SNAP will be doubly impacted.

"What DCF lets us know is there are 922,000 individuals in Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe on SNAP benefits who are not going to get those benefits come November 1st," Velez said. "So that's 922,000 individuals who are not going to know where they are going to get their next meal."

Velez said they are working to set up more distribution events next week.