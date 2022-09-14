Feds boost Florida vehicle charging stations

Watch CBS News
TALLAHASSEE - The White House on Wednesday approved plans that will free up roughly $71.5 million for electric-vehicle charging stations in Florida. 

Florida's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan was among 35 plans that the Biden administration approved under a federal program. 

"Making electric vehicle charging accessible to all Americans is critical to achieving a transportation sector that improves our environment and lessens our dependence on oil and gas," U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in a prepared statement.

The Federal Highway Administration said about $900 million in federal funding is expected to result in a half-million charging stations across 53,000 miles of the nation's highway system.

Florida's plan outlines a network of about 6,772 public charging ports along 6,244 miles of highway, according to the White House.

Florida lawmakers in 2020 directed the state Department of Transportation to develop a plan to encourage more electric-vehicle charging stations. 

The state later designated $8.6 million to add 34 fast-charging stations along Interstate 95, Interstate 4, Interstate 75, Interstate 275, and Interstate 295 with part of money Florida received in a settlement between Volkswagen and the U.S. Department of Justice over emissions violations.

