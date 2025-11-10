How soon could federal workers be paid after the government shutdown ends?

As lawmakers inch closer to a deal to end the longest federal shutdown in U.S. history, hundreds of thousands of government workers who've gone without pay are wondering when their paychecks could finally arrive.

It's still unclear when the shutdown might end, though the Senate is working to finalize a funding package. House members were told late Sunday to expect votes on government funding this week, pending final passage of the funding measure in the Senate.

Once a funding bill passes and the government reopens, federal workers are entitled to back pay under the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019. The law covers both furloughed employees and those required to work without pay, requiring agencies to issue retroactive payments as soon as possible rather than waiting for scheduled pay dates.

As the shutdown stretches on, the financial toll on federal workers has deepened, with some turning to bank loans to cover bills. About 1.4 million employees missed their first full paychecks on Oct. 24 after receiving only partial pay on Oct. 10.

The Navy Federal Credit Union, which serves military personnel, said it has seen a surge in interest for its no-interest loans since the shutdown began.

"More than 350,000 members enrolled for assistance — 18 times the enrollment in the 2018-19 shutdown," said Heather Long, the credit union's chief economist, in an email. "It's one of many signs of how painful and uncertain this shutdown has been for many hard-working families."

When will workers be paid?

Under the 2019 law, workers who miss paychecks during a lapse in federal funding must be paid retroactively as soon as the shutdown ends. It directs agencies to issue back pay "at the earliest date possible after the lapse in appropriations ends, regardless of scheduled pay dates."

That's what happened after the 2018–19 shutdown, said Rachel Snyderman, managing director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

"In prior shutdowns, back pay has been paid at the earliest date possible after appropriations have been passed, regardless of scheduled pay dates," she told CBS News. "At this time, we have every indication that this would move forward."

At least 670,000 federal employees are currently furloughed, while roughly 730,000 are working without pay throughout the shutdown, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center. If the shutdown lasts through December 1, the group estimates about 4.5 million paychecks — totaling $21 billion — would be delayed.