Federal shutdown leaves TSA officers at Fort Lauderdale airport working without pay

It is day two of the federal government shutdown and Transportation Security Administration officers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remain on the job without pay.

TSA workers are considered essential employees, meaning they must continue to work through the shutdown even as their paychecks are delayed.

Charlie Evans, traveling through Fort Lauderdale on his way to JFK and then on to an international flight, said he worries about what comes next.

"I hate long lines, but I also hate the fact that people have to not show up because of this shutdown," Evans said.

Union warns of sacrifices for TSA officers

With Congress deadlocked on a funding deal and the White House warning of possible mass layoffs, the uncertainty is hitting the federal workforce hard.

"It's terrifying for the federal workforce," said TSA union representative John Hubert. "People will be making sacrifices. Some can't pay rent. In survival mode."

Hubert said some TSA officers have already started taking second jobs as a stopgap measure.

Relief efforts and food banks

The union is also preparing to assist its members in South Florida by coordinating with local food banks.

"We are reaching out to food banks in advance," Hubert said.

During the last government shutdown seven years ago, which lasted 35 days, Feeding South Florida provided food giveaways to help TSA officers and their families.

Fear of firings keeps workers on the job

Despite the challenges, Hubert said most TSA officers will continue reporting for duty because they fear losing their jobs if they stay home.

"This shutdown could go on at least two weeks," he said. "People will work til they can't."