FDLE investigates police shooting during stolen car investigation in North Miami, authorities say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
A man was shot multiple times and two officers were injured during an exchange of gunfire as North Miami police investigated a stolen car Wednesday afternoon, according to North Miami Police Chief Cherise Gause.

The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Northeast 137th Street, where officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle with two people inside.

Chief Gause said gunfire was exchanged between officers and suspects and one suspect was shot multiple times. Two North Miami police officers were also injured, though not by gunfire. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now leading the investigation into the shooting.

Two suspects are in custody and authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the community, calling the incident isolated.

The condition of the suspect who was shot has not been disclosed. 

Video footage from Chopper 4 showed a heavy police presence outside an apartment complex in the area.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office assisted in the response.

