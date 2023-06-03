FDA warns off-brand forms of Ozempic, Wegovy could be unsafe

MIAMI - Off-brand medication similar to Ozempic, the drug created for diabetics is in high demand because it can make patients lose weight.

However, because of its high price, people have started to use other medications which doctors say could be dangerous.

"I am taking something like that," said Nayua Haddad. She has been taking one of those medications for three weeks already.

"The first week, I lost two pounds, the second week three," said Haddad. Testimonies like hers are all over Tik Tok.

People talking about losing weight with an injection. It started with Ozempic and Mounjaro, but other injections emerged not regulated by the FDA.

This week, the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning: "Off-brand compound forms of Semaclutide medications could be unsafe... the agency does not review compounded versions of these drugs for safety, effectiveness, or quality."

"First, you don't know what goes into these medications," said Dr. Ofelia Ochoa Garcia from Chen Medical Center. She is totally against using medication for diabetic patients to lose weight, especially those not regulated by the FDA.

"Patients could have adverse side effects, could be receiving something that is not the actual drug and then we're in trouble."

Haddad told CBS News Miami about her side effects. "Sometimes, dizzy because I don't have any appetite at all." She said she eats right after her injection, if not she starts craving sugars.

More and more people are turning to diabetic medications to shed pounds, some are reporting finding cheaper versions of Semaglutide, Ozempic's active ingredient and Wegovy.

That was Haddad's experience, but she says she found it through word of mouth.

We told her about the FDA warning and asked her if she would stop, she said no.

"I take it because I need to lose the weight," said Haddad.

