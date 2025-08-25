FBI releases photos of masked suspect in Broward bank robbery

The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying a person accused of holding up a bank Monday morning in Coral Springs.

It happened at the Amerant Bank branch in the 1700 block of N. University Dr. at approximately 11:45 a.m., the FBI said.

Surveillance images show the suspect wearing a mask at the time of the robbery.

Sought by the FBI FBI



Authorities said he entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

No injuries were reported during the robbery, according to the FBI. The agency did not disclose the amount of money taken.

Anyone with information about the robbery or an FBI investigation is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, the agency said.