FBI releases photos of masked suspect in Broward bank robbery

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

CBS Miami

The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying a person accused of holding up a bank Monday morning in Coral Springs.

It happened at the Amerant Bank branch in the 1700 block of N. University Dr. at approximately 11:45 a.m., the FBI said.

Surveillance images show the suspect wearing a mask at the time of the robbery. 

coral-springs-bank-robbery-pics.jpg
Sought by the FBI FBI


Authorities said he entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

No injuries were reported during the robbery, according to the FBI. The agency did not disclose the amount of money taken.

Anyone with information about the robbery or an FBI investigation is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, the agency said.

