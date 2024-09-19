FBI raids luxury home in Miami, neighbors see "really fancy cars" taken away

MIAMI - Neighbors in one Miami neighborhood were shaken up after FBI agents conducted an overnight raid on a luxury home.

Witnesses said they saw cars being taken away from the property located in the 1200 block of Northeast 83rd Street.

Officials haven't said much about the operation, but neighbors tell CBS News Miami, the house is often being rented out.

"They said they were issuing a warrant and it could take 30 minutes could take longer," said Rena Hepworth, a witness. "They didn't want to let us through for our safety because there could have been gunfire."

Soumare Barker and her family took video of tactical teams in trucks as the raid continued into the night.

"By late last night, they were still carrying away all of the cars. All of the really fancy cars," Barker said.

"Everyone was kind of stuck in their section. No ins, no outs until about 11 p.m."

While officials still haven't said much about the raid, what remained outside the home was what appeared to be a shattered front gate.

"The police had the street blocked off and said go and have a coffee; it might take us a while. You may not be able to go home for a while," Jacqueline Mant drove by, wondering what happened.

CBS News Miami did reach out to the FBI, all they said was that they confirmed they were in the area.