FBI Pinecrest raid connected to murder-for-hire plot to kill car designer

PINECREST - There were several FBI raids across South Florida Friday, one of them shocked people living in a Pinecrest neighborhood.

A federal indictment lists Rasheed Ali as one of three people charged in connection to the murder-for-hire plot to kill car designer to the stars, Alex Vega.

It says he was involved from 2017-2019 and he now faces seven charges, including solicitation to commit a crime and murder for hire conspiracy.

Neighbors said before the sun came up, there was a large law enforcement presence in their Devonwood neighborhood of Pinecrest in the 1300 block of SW 63rd Court.



"There was a SWAT team out and we heard on the bull horn FBI! come out with your hands up get in the car," said neighbor Denie Harris.

FBI agents were seen loading boxes onto a truck outside of the home. However, it's unclear what was taken from the home.

"The SWAT team was here for a while and then a little bit later there were a bunch of people with shirts that said ERT," said Harris.

CBS News Miami learned an elderly couple and their adult son live at the home in question and neighbors say all the law enforcement activity is uncommon. The only thing that came close was an incident a few years back.

"The couple, years ago, he had a Bentley stolen from the front of their house," said a neighbor.

Neighbors report seeing someone getting into a law enforcement vehicle, but CBS News Miami cannot confirm that the person was Ali.