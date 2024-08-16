FBI raids Doral body shop connected to attempted murder of Miami car designer, sources say

MIAMI – The FBI has raided a Doral body shop in connection to the investigation of the attempted murder of a Miami celebrity car designer, sources told CBS News Miami.

On Friday morning, Chopper 4 flew over Doral Collision, where federal agents swarmed the body shop and several Doral Police vehicles were outside.

According to CBS News Miami's news partners at the Miami Herald, two men – the gunman and getaway driver – were convicted of carrying out the plot to kill Alex Vega, a famed South Florida car designer for major stars.

Police said Vega was parking his 2019 Land Rover SUV inside the garage of his Kendale Lakes home on the night of Aug. 27, 2019, where security video showed an unknown man approaching his car from the driver's side and shooting him several times before running away, CBS News Miami has previously reported.

Prosecutors have yet to charge the person who paid for the plotted murder but law enforcement sources told the Herald that an indictment is expected soon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.