Neighbors reporting a dramatic scene as FBI and ATF agents raid a Broward apartment building: "It felt like war"

Federal agents executed a search warrant at an apartment complex in Pembroke Pines Wednesday afternoon as part of an ongoing investigation. Officials with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were seen at the Avant at Pembroke Pines, near Pembroke Road.

A spokesperson with the ATF confirmed that agents from both agencies were conducting an investigation but declined to offer further details.

Neighbors reported a dramatic scene, with a SWAT vehicle and armed officers present.

"It was like an earthquake, I mean it was really loud, it felt like war," said resident Lee Bischoff, who lives behind the unit that was raided. Bischoff and other neighbors reported hearing multiple explosions.

Officers were heard instructing occupants, "We have a search warrant come out with your hands up."

The apartment unit sustained heavy damage, with the back sliding door and some windows left shattered. The front door also appeared to have been forced open. Apartment crews were seen later Wednesday evening replacing the door and boarding up the windows.

The forceful entry left residents unsettled and wondering what led to the raid. "I don't know exactly what happened but it scared all of us," Bischoff said.