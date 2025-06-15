Expect lots of sun for this Father's Day weekend in South Florida

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a warm and mostly dry Father's Day across South Florida. We'll see high temperatures from Fort Lauderdale to Key West in the upper 80s with lots of sun.

When we add in the humidity, the "feels like" temperatures jump to the triple digits in Margate, Tamarac and Miramar. Across Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties it will feel like the upper 90s.

There will be a few pop-up showers early Sunday morning but those quickly dissipate and are replaced by mostly sunny skies.

The sun and temperatures make for the perfect beach day, but be prepared for a moderate risk of rip currents.

Winds out of the Southeast at 10 mph and the surf of 1-2 feet. The UV Index is extreme, so you'll need to reapply sunscreen throughout the day.

A similar pattern is setting-up for the next few days.

The start of the work week will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 90s and little to no chance of rain across most of South Florida as we head towards the official start of Summer on Friday.