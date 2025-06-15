Watch CBS News
Weather

Expect lots of sun for this Father's Day weekend in South Florida

By Dave Warren, CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast: Warm, dry Father's Day for South Florida
NEXT Weather forecast: Warm, dry Father's Day for South Florida 02:26

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a warm and mostly dry Father's Day across South Florida. We'll see high temperatures from Fort Lauderdale to Key West in the upper 80s with lots of sun.   

When we add in the humidity, the "feels like" temperatures jump to the triple digits in Margate, Tamarac and Miramar.  Across Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties it will feel like the upper 90s.

county-by-county-feels-like-today-1.png

There will be a few pop-up showers early Sunday morning but those quickly dissipate and are replaced by mostly sunny skies.

The sun and temperatures make for the perfect beach day, but be prepared for a moderate risk of rip currents.  

Winds out of the Southeast at 10 mph and the surf of 1-2 feet.  The UV Index is extreme, so you'll need to reapply sunscreen throughout the day.

next-wx-7-day-11.png

A similar pattern is setting-up for the next few days.

The start of the work week will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 90s and little to no chance of rain across most of South Florida as we head towards the official start of Summer on Friday.

Dave Warren

Dave Warren is an AMS certified meteorologist with nearly 20 years of forecasting experience, a strong science background and skilled on the most up-to-date computer weather systems. He joined CBS4 News in November 2016.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.