Father arrested after allegedly taking children during Fort Lauderdale SWAT standoff

A Fort Lauderdale father accused of taking his two children after a SWAT situation last week has been arrested and charged with interfering with custody of a minor, police said.

SWAT and negotiators called to barricade situation

On Thursday morning, Fort Lauderdale Police were called to a home on Southwest 22nd Avenue for a reported barricade situation. Officers brought in SWAT and hostage negotiators to assist.

Shortly after, police issued a flyer searching for 5-year-old Leonidas Stevenson and 7-year-old Xena Stevenson, who were last seen at the home. Investigators said their father, Bradley Stevenson, took them without permission.

Children found safe; father on the run

Hours later, the children were returned safely to police, but Stevenson remained on the run until Monday. Officers stopped him on Davie Boulevard, where he was arrested and charged with two counts of interfering with custody of a minor. He was booked into the Broward County Jail.

Custody dispute and ongoing investigation

According to Broward County court documents, a judge granted the children's mother an emergency motion for full custody on Sept. 30, just days before the incident. Stevenson and the children's mother are in the process of divorcing, the records show.

Police said the case remains active and the investigation is ongoing.

Stevenson was being held on a $10,000 bond but was no longer listed as an inmate in the Broward jail system as of Tuesday afternoon.