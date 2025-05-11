Watch CBS News
2 dead, 2 injured in suspected street racing crash in Davie, police say

By
Nadirah Z. Sabir
Digital Media Producer, CBS Miami
Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
2 dead, 2 injured in suspected street racing crash in Davie, police say
Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed two people and injured two others early Sunday morning in Davie.

Investigators said multiple vehicles, possibly three or four, were seen racing in the northbound lanes when they struck two motorcycles carrying a total of four riders.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.  

According to the Davie Police Department, officers responded around midnight to the area of 3400 South SR-7, just south of I-595, following reports of a serious collision.  

The drivers of the suspected racing vehicles fled the scene, and the crash remains under investigation. 

The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

The roadway was closed as crews worked to clear the scene; it has since reopened. 

