I-95 crash in Pompano Beach leaves 2 dead, 4 injured, investigators say

Two people were killed and four others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach on Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the two-vehicle crash was reported in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 south of Copans Road in Pompano Beach.

Two people were killed in one of the vehicles, which the Florida Highway Patrol said appers to have been hit from behind.

The Florida Highway Patrol said four other people were injured.

Investigators said the general-purpose lanes were closed for the investigation, impacting traffic in the area. However, the express lanes remained open.

The Florida Highway Patrol said traffic homicide detectives were at the scene.

No other information was released.