Man turns himself in as the driver of a fatal Miami hit-and-run after a good samaritan reports to police

A man is behind bars in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Miami.

Deshawn Daniels, 41, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, according to his arrest report.

Deshawn Daniels, 41, turned himself in to Miami Police in connection to a hit and run that killed a 62-year-old pedestrian Miami-Dade Corrections

According to Miami police, Daniels did not slow down or stop after hitting Antonio Sanchez, 62, who later died at the hospital.

The incident happened on Friday, shortly before 3:30 a.m., in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 28th Street.

The report said it was an anonymous citizen who went to the Miami police station and told the front desk that there was a beige SUV in their apartment complex that matched the description of surveillance video they saw on the local news.

Detectives arrived at the apartment and reviewed the videos to confirm that it was the same car that hit Sanchez. The damage on the front of the SUV also matched what they were looking for, which Miami Police spokesperson Mike Vega said was "extensive damage in the front end."

While they were investigating, Daniels turned himself in voluntarily at the Miami police station, admitting that he was the driver involved in the crash.

Police said at the time of the incident that if Daniels hadn't stopped, he wouldn't have faced any charges since the light was green when Sanchez crossed the street. However, because he left the scene of the crash, he is facing a felony charge.