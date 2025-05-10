2 dead after fiery crash in Kendall, Florida Highway Patrol says

Two people have died following a fiery crash in Kendall early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, at about 2:30 a.m., a vehicle was traveling south on State Road 874, in the area of SW 122 Avenue, before losing control. Officials said it hit a utility pole and a tree before catching fire.

FHP said two people were inside the vehicle, a man and a woman, who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and the names of the victims have not been released.