Fantasy 5 launches new daily midday drawing

TALLAHASSEE -- The Florida Lottery on Monday launched a new daily midday game draw for its FANTASY 5 draw game.

According to a written statement from the lottery, the new drawing occurs at 1:05 p.m. every day. Ticket sales for the FANTASY 5 game will close 20 minutes before the scheduled drawing.

You can see the winning numbers on WFBS-TV when they are selected.

Fantasy 5 Florida Lottery

Tickets purchased after the cut-off time every day will be part of the next daily drawing, according to the statement.

FANTASY 5 allows players to select five numbers from a field of 36, for the chance to win top prizes of approximately $100,000.

The game will now be drawn twice daily, seven days a week, according to lottery officials.

Since its launch in 1989, FANTASY 5 has generated over $3.87 billion in contributions for education statewide, officials said.

The game has produced nearly one billion FANTASY 5 winners who have scored more than $5 billion in prizes, the statement says.