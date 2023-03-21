Fantasy 5 launches new daily midday drawing
TALLAHASSEE -- The Florida Lottery on Monday launched a new daily midday game draw for its FANTASY 5 draw game.
According to a written statement from the lottery, the new drawing occurs at 1:05 p.m. every day. Ticket sales for the FANTASY 5 game will close 20 minutes before the scheduled drawing.
You can see the winning numbers on WFBS-TV when they are selected.
Tickets purchased after the cut-off time every day will be part of the next daily drawing, according to the statement.
FANTASY 5 allows players to select five numbers from a field of 36, for the chance to win top prizes of approximately $100,000.
The game will now be drawn twice daily, seven days a week, according to lottery officials.
Since its launch in 1989, FANTASY 5 has generated over $3.87 billion in contributions for education statewide, officials said.
The game has produced nearly one billion FANTASY 5 winners who have scored more than $5 billion in prizes, the statement says.
