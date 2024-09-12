Fans out early for Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game with storylines on and off the field

MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins will be back at Hard Rock Stadium in a Thursday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills and fans are coming out early to root for the home team.

You'll find Ronald Paramore at the same spot every Dolphins game.

"Section 114, row 26, seat 11," Paramore said.

He was out before 9 a.m., getting ready for the Dolphins primetime showdown with the Bills.

The Bills Mafia has been a hurdle for the Fins. They've dropped four straight games to Buffalo, including in the playoffs. Head Coach Mike McDaniel and star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said the road to a division title likely runs through the Bills.

"There's one team that's won the division consecutive years that you could say that they by de facto own the division until somebody takes it from them," McDaniel said.

"That's gonna be what's written out there until we do something about that," Tagovailoa added. "That's gonna be the narrative that we can't beat the bills and Until we beat them and we beat them consistently none of that's gonna change and we have an opportunity to do that,"

Paramore said this is a must-win, adding that the fans will be the team's 12th man Thursday night under the lights.

"We need this victory and we haven't beaten the Bills in years. So this would be a stepping stone," Paramore said. "We can come through tonight. That's why I wore this Tua jersey to make sure to let him know that he has backup and we wanna win this game and we must win this game."

The dominant storyline this week is Tyreek Hill's detainment by Miami-Dade Police before Sunday's season opener. Paramore is confident Hill won't be distracted by the incident tonight, since he reeled in 130 yards and a touchdown on Sunday just hours after he was handcuffed.

"He just said look. Let that go. We will deal with that later. I'm for the team. I got to do my job and that's exactly what he did," Paramore said.

This has been an even rivalry ever since its inception. The Dolphins lead the record by only four games.