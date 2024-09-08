Fan of Dolphins Jaelan Phillips excited for his return to the field

Super fan of Dolphins Jaelan Phillips has been counting the days until his return

Super fan of Dolphins Jaelan Phillips has been counting the days until his return

Super fan of Dolphins Jaelan Phillips has been counting the days until his return

MIAMI GARDENS - Leading up to their home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke about linebacker Jaelan Phillips and how hard it will be to manage just how much he plays in his return from a torn Achilles.

For fans to see him out there, it will be a win. For super-fan Lisa Siegel, she's been counting down the days until his return

Day 289.

That's how many days it's been since Phillips was injured last season, that's also how many social media posts Siegel has made for him.

"I am going to post this every day until Jalen Phillips is back on the field. You know, just trying to encourage him," she said.

Siegel has been a fan of Phillips since he played for the University of Miami. When he tore his Achilles, she was devastated.

Her encouragement hasn't gone unnoticed.

"People like Lisa, people, you know, every single day, like tweeting out and tweeting at me, you know, encouraging me, lifting me up. So it's really amazing," said Phillips.

This isn't just a story about a super fan encouraging her favorite player, it's deeper than that.

"I've been involved with the Dolphins Cancer Challenge from the beginning," said Siegel.

Phillips is also very involved in the Dolphins Cancer Challenge. But the fundraising event means the world to Siegel and it became personal for her in 2021 when she lost her mother to cancer.

"She went into the hospital on October 24, 2021, and she only lasted 17 more days," she said.

Siegel leans on the Dolphins' community for support. Many have sent her thoughtful gifts to lift her spirits, but the biggest encouragement came from Phillips.

"I came through the finish line, he was standing there and he says, 'Lisa, it's only fitting that I give you your medal' this past DCC race," said Siegel. "I was feeling that my mom, I was feeling that my mom must have put him there in that position, to greet me like that, to lift me up."

A moment she can't wait to repay him for, cheering him on as he runs out of the tunnel 289 days later.

