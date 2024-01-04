Family seeks answers after loved one gunned down in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - The family of 30-year-old Ivan DeJesus is entering 2024 brokenhearted.

"He was supposed to be in my backyard for New Year's, doing fireworks, and he wasn't. The only thing we had was a picture of him lit with a candle, and that's it," said Mercedes Marte, Ivan's sister-in-law.

Last April, Ivan was gunned down at a party at an Airbnb on the 4700 block of NE 18th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Ivan celebrated his 30th birthday just weeks before he was killed.

His loved ones remember him as a hardworking man, a jokester who could light up any room and someone would do anything for those he cared about.

"He wasn't a perfect man, but he was a good man. After the funeral, a lot of people came to me and told me how he has helped them," said Diana Marte, Ivan's mom.

The person who Ivan adored the most was 3-year-old son Max, the light of his life.

Now, a little boy has to grow up without his father.

"It's not fair. It's not fair at all," said Mercedes.

As days turn to weeks and weeks turn to months, Ivan's family is pleading for answers and peace.

"There are so many people, so many cases that have gone to cold cases. I don't want my son to be one of those cases that are cold," said Diana.

We reached out to Fort Lauderdale Police who told us this is still an active investigation and they're encouraging anyone who has information to come forward, you can remain anonymous.