Family reunites with Fort Lauderdale firefighters one year after Memorial Day boat explosion

One year after a devastating boat explosion near Fort Lauderdale, a South Florida family reunited Monday with the firefighters and paramedics they say saved their lives.

"It's been a year of doctors, burn therapy and long trips to Miami," Cassandra Rivera said as she reflected on the difficult recovery journey for her two sons, 8-year-old Anthony Rivera and 6-year-old Kash.

The emotional reunion brought Rivera face-to-face with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue team that responded to the explosion on Memorial Day weekend last year.

"My little boys made it," Rivera said.

Rivera told the rescue team she still remembers the chaos and fear in the moments after the blast.

"I was told there were too many in the ambulance and you got us through," she said.

Eleven people were rescued from the explosion, including Rivera, her husband and their two sons.

The boat operator, described by Rivera as a family friend, later died from his injuries. Rivera said she believes he was not qualified to captain the boat.

A year later, Rivera still bears visible scars from the explosion, while her sons continue to recover physically and emotionally.

She said doctors have told the family it could take up to two years before the boys fully heal.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Rivera has written a children's book about the ordeal in hopes of helping others process traumatic experiences.

During Monday's reunion, Anthony and Kash spent time role-playing as firefighters and even climbed aboard a fire truck with the crew that rescued them.

Rivera also used the anniversary to urge families to prioritize boating safety before heading onto the water.

"Do you know how to fuel a boat? Are there life vests?" Rivera asked.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief Steve Gollan echoed that warning.

"If you see anything, don't go out," Gollan said.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the explosion.