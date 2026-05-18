Survivors reunite with first responders one year after fiery Memorial Day boat explosion A year after a devastating boat explosion sent nearly a dozen people to the hospital, survivors—including two young brothers—reunite with the Fort Lauderdale firefighters who saved their lives. Ahead of National Safe Boating Week and Memorial Day, the families share their emotional journey of healing and highlight the importance of boating safety. CBS News Miami’s Joan Murray brings you this heartwarming reunion and the powerful lessons learned.