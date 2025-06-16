Family remembers devoted South Florida dad who died rescuing daughter on Father's Day: "He was my hero"

Family of dad who died while attempting to rescue daughter in Fort Lauderdale Beach speaks out

A grieving South Florida family is remembering their loved one as a selfless and loving father who gave his life to save his daughter from drowning, a heartbreaking tragedy that unfolded on Father's Day.

"He will have my utmost love for the rest of my life. I will never, ever forget about Antwon Wilson. He was my hero," said Wilson's grandmother, Kathie Malone, through tears.

Speaking exclusively with CBS News Miami, Malone shared how Wilson's devotion to his children defined who he was and ultimately, how he died.

"A whole lot of love for a parent to sacrifice their life"

Malone described Wilson as a deeply caring and spiritual man, a father who led with love and would do anything for his family.

"He did what he knew best to do as a father, to save his child," Malone said. "So you know right then, that's a whole lot of love for a parent to sacrifice their life for their child."

Wilson had taken his family to Fort Lauderdale Beach near the B Ocean Hotel on Seabreeze Boulevard to celebrate the holiday together. When two of his daughters and a niece went into the water, he noticed they were in trouble.

"He sees that his kids are struggling with the water, so they are practically about to drown," Malone said. "So he went out to rescue them."

Two of the children were able to make it out safely, but his youngest daughter, just 10 years old, was still struggling.

He loved his child

As Wilson pulled her to safety, he was pulled under himself. Rescue crews and a Good Samaritan rushed to help and brought Wilson, his daughter and the bystander to the hospital. Only Wilson did not survive.

"He loved his child and he was willing to sacrifice his life for his child," Malone said.

"The conscious one" remembered

Known affectionately as "the conscious one," Wilson was remembered by his family as outspoken, spiritua, and a man who loved nature. But above all, they say, he'll be remembered for his final, heroic act.

"He was just being who he always was," Malone said. "A protector, a father and someone who would do anything for the people he loved."

Wilson's daughter and the Good Samaritan have since been released from the hospital. His family says they are clinging to their faith and to the memory of a man who died doing what he loved most: protecting his child.