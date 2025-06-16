Tourist who saved girl from drowning on Fort Lauderdale Beach speaks out after hospitalization

A Good Samaritan who saved a young girl from drowning Sunday is out of the hospital and talking about the ordeal.

Eslam Saad, who jumped into the ocean on Father's Day to rescue a young girl from drowning, is now out of the hospital and speaking publicly for the first time.

Saad was on the beach with his family when he heard screaming and saw a young girl struggling in the water.

He dove in immediately, pulling her safely to shore, though the rescue nearly cost him his life.

"I would do it again. I will get a huge bill, but I'll do it no matter the consequences," Saad said.

Tragic outcome for girl's father

Tragically, the girl's father, 33-year-old Antwon Wilson of Lauderhill, also entered the water to help and drowned.

The call for help came around 7:20 p.m. Sunday near the B Ocean Resort on Fort Lauderdale Beach, just 20 minutes after lifeguards had gone off duty.

Ocean Rescue lieutenants who were wrapping up their day heard the call and rushed to the scene.

Wilson was found underwater minutes later. Paramedics began lifesaving efforts and transported him to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Daughter in fair condition

Both of Wilson's daughters were ultimately rescued. One of them, the girl Saad saved, remains hospitalized in fair condition.

Fort Lauderdale police said the drowning appears to be accidental and they are continuing a death investigation.