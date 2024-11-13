Family of missing Marine veteran in North Miami pleads for help in search

Search on for missing veteran

MIAMI - Bryan Vargas, a 34-year-old U.S. Marine veteran, has been missing since Saturday afternoon and was last seen leaving a group home in North Miami.

Vargas, who struggles with schizophrenia and depression, was released from a state hospital in September, and his family is deeply concerned for his safety.

Vargas's family grew worried after he failed to make contact over the weekend, even as he marked his 34th birthday on Veterans Day.

A missing persons report was filed Monday night and his loved ones have been tirelessly searching since then.

Anyone with information on Vargas's whereabouts is urged to contact local authorities immediately.

His family hopes the community can help bring him home safely.