Family of Miami Gardens man shot, killed by police seeks justice

MIAMI - The family of a Miami Gardens man killed during an undercover operation is saying that law enforcement agencies did not follow protocol when they shot 27-year-old Daniel Lewis.

Officers were looking for someone when Lewis allegedly stepped out of the house with a gun in his hands.

His family gathered outside the Miami Gardens police headquarters because their message was for the Miami Gardens Police Department. They said through attorneys there are many unanswered questions.

Before making their statement, family and friends of Daniel Lewis, carrying his picture, gathered for prayers.

According to Lewis's mother, last Thursday her son was inside his home in Miami Gardens when his sister bailed out of a car and ran into the home through a rear door as law enforcement officers approached on the front lawn. Lewis stepped out, his family said, he was shot five times and died.

His mother, Angela Lewis said, "I watched my son take his last breath and it's the hardest thing a mother could ever do and all we want to know is why, why did this have to happen?"

Family attorney Ariel Lett asked, "Why were they really following Daniel's family and friends in the first place? Why didn't officers or agents announce themselves as law enforcement knowing that they had unmarked vehicles, knowing that they were undercover, knowing that it was the dark of night?"

"No one could tell they were police officers," added Lett.

According to the attorneys, Daniel Lewis did not have a criminal record. They said that even though he had a gun in his hand, he never fired it. They described him as a son, grandson, and father of two kids.

CBS News Miami reached out to Miami Gardens Police for a response about these allegations made by Daniel's loved ones.

His family said they have not filed a lawsuit but said, "All the options are on the table now."