Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami

1 dead, 3 in custody after police and ATF officers come under fire in Miami Gardens

By Joe Gorchow

/ CBS Miami

1 dead, 3 in custody after Miami Gardens shooting
1 dead, 3 in custody after Miami Gardens shooting 02:22

MIAMI – Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma K. Noel-Pratt tells us her officers were doing a joint detail with ATF. 

While on patrols in the area, that group responded to shots fired Thursday night.

Once they arrived, ATF agents and Miami Gardens officers came under gunfire, returning shots and killing one involved. 

Pratt says they found two firearms by the person killed. No ATF agents or police officers were injured.

Three others involved were taken into custody, with no one reportedly at large.

Joe Gorchow
Joe-Gorchow.jpg

Joe Gorchow joins CBS4 News as a seasoned reporter and anchor with extensive live and breaking news experience. Joe's competitive nature and passion for connecting with the community blend perfectly into his role at WFOR. He strives to provide the coverage our viewers deserve.

First published on May 31, 2024 / 5:55 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.