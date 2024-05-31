1 dead, 3 in custody after police and ATF officers come under fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI – Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma K. Noel-Pratt tells us her officers were doing a joint detail with ATF.

While on patrols in the area, that group responded to shots fired Thursday night.

Once they arrived, ATF agents and Miami Gardens officers came under gunfire, returning shots and killing one involved.

Pratt says they found two firearms by the person killed. No ATF agents or police officers were injured.

Three others involved were taken into custody, with no one reportedly at large.

