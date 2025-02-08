Family of Ana Maria Knezevich files wrongful death lawsuit in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE -- The family of Ana Maria Knezevich has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Miami-Dade against her estranged husband, David, his brother and others for their alleged roles in her murder.

David Knezevich was charged with the murder of Ana Knezevich.

Last May, he was arrested at Miami International Airport and charged with kidnapping in connection to her disappearance.

The lawsuit includes claims for wrongful death, fraudulent transfers, and conspiracy among other things that caused damage to her estates, according to an official release.

"We charged aiding and abetting against the non-Lawyer defendants for their roles in continuing the conspiracy after they discovered that they were part of a murder plot," stated Attorney Adam Ingber who is representing the family.

Ana Maria Knezevich, who is from Fort Lauderdale, went missing about a year ago in Spain.

The lawsuit also names several attorneys and law firms, but none of those claims have been released.

"They remain under seal pursuant to court rules until a hearing on probable cause," Ingber stated in the lawsuit.