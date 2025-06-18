Family escapes Miami Gardens house fire that killed dog

A family is without a home and their dog is dead after a fire early Wednesday morning in Miami Gardens.

The fire broke out in the home on NW 33 Avenue near NW 151 Terrace around 5:30 a.m. and spread quickly.

A family friend said quick thinking saved the family.

"The mom woke up to get ready for work, she smelled smoke. After that, they smelled the smoke and started grabbing everyone out. The room that it started from, there was nobody in the room," he said.

One person was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The family's dog did not survive.

The building department has deemed the structure unsafe, so the family must find another place to live.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.