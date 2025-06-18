Watch CBS News
Local News

Family escapes Miami Gardens house fire that killed dog

By Nikiya Carrero

/ CBS Miami

Fire destroys Miami Gardens home, kills dog
Fire destroys Miami Gardens home, kills dog 01:40

A family is without a home and their dog is dead after a fire early Wednesday morning in Miami Gardens.

The fire broke out in the home on NW 33 Avenue near NW 151 Terrace around 5:30 a.m. and spread quickly.

A family friend said quick thinking saved the family.

"The mom woke up to get ready for work, she smelled smoke. After that, they smelled the smoke and started grabbing everyone out. The room that it started from, there was nobody in the room," he said.

One person was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The family's dog did not survive.

The building department has deemed the structure unsafe, so the family must find another place to live.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Nikiya Carrero

Nikiya Carrero is an Emmy-nominated reporter who joined the CBS News Miami team in October 2023 and she is excited to be back home.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.