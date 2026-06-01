Family displaced after car crashes into southwest Miami-Dade home, leaving structure unlivable

A car crashed into a southwest Miami-Dade home Sunday evening, leaving the structure unlivable and displacing a family of five, authorities said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Monroe Street and Douglass Drive and involved two vehicles, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office. Doorbell camera video captured the moment of impact and the chaotic aftermath as neighbors rushed to help.

Five family members were inside the home at the time of the crash, including an 84-year-old woman. No one inside the house was injured, but the damage to the home was extensive.

Cars crashed into a Southwest Miami-Dade home Sunday evening, making the house unlivable and forcing a family of five to leave, according to authorities. Surveillance Footage from the doorbell camera

"I was frantic. I was scared," said Ken Charles, a relative who rushed to the scene to check on his grandmother. "I had to jump up and head straight over here and see what's really going on."

A woman who lives in the home, who asked not to be identified by her full name, said she initially thought something far worse had happened.

"I didn't know if it was a gunshot, if it was a bomb, if it was a police chase," she said. "So I looked outside and saw the car smoking."

Emergency crews transported three people involved in the crash to a hospital with injuries ranging from stable to critical, officials said. Doorbell video shows neighbors and occupants of the vehicles attempting to help the injured moments after the collision.

Residents in the neighborhood said speeding and drivers running stop signs are ongoing concerns in the area, though they said crashes this severe are uncommon.

"There is no reason for him to be going so fast," the resident said.

The American Red Cross responded late Sunday evening to assist the displaced family with temporary housing. Charles said the family does not have insurance and is now facing major financial challenges.

"We really do need the help," he said. "It's very difficult, and it's not easy. We don't know how we are going to get by."

Authorities have not released an update on the conditions of those injured or said whether any charges will be filed. The investigation remains ongoing.