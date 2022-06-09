Family demands justice after Antwon Cooper killed in officer-involved shooting: 'He executed my grandson'

Family demands justice after Antwon Cooper killed in officer-involved shooting: 'He executed my gran

MIAMI – A family shares its lingering pain and frustration on Wednesday.

Antwon Cooper's family gathered at the intersection just outside Miami Northwestern High School, where Cooper was fatally shot. The 34-year-old died in an officer-involved shooting three months ago.

They held signs with his name, chanting "no justice, no peace."

"He was shot in the head," cried Takisha Cooper, Antwon's mom. "He was murdered."

"They shoot him in the head," said Helen Bryant, Cooper's grandmother. "He executed my grandson, and I want him locked up."

On March 8, just outside Miami Northwestern High School, Cooper was pulled over for a traffic stop by a Miami PD officer. Cooper didn't have his license. The officer there asked him to step out of the car.

Seconds later, Cooper attempts to flee while being patted down.

"If we didn't chase fleeing subjects, you might as well get rid of all the police and let people do what they want," said Miami Fraternal Order of Police President Tommy Reyes.

Reyes explains no driver's ID was an arrestable offense.

Cooper's attorneys say he tried to break free from the struggle with the officer.

Seconds later, Sgt. Constant Rosemond walks into the frame of the body cam video, gun already drawn and fires a fatal shot.

CBS4's Joe Gorchow asked Reyes why an officer would use a gun over a taser in that situation.

"Police officers have to make those decisions in split seconds to save their lives, the public's lives, and save each other's lives."

Cooper's family attorney says fleeing a traffic stop is not a capital crime and that officials changed their story about whether Cooper was carrying a firearm or left in the car.

Reyes said Cooper was a convicted felon who should not have had a weapon.

"We don't know yet why it keeps taking so long," said the family's attorney Rawsi Williams. "Justice demands that we will not go silent."

And that's why a grieving family unites where Cooper died, demanding answers.

"Worst thing knowing how my grandson died is indescribable," said Melvin Bryant.

"See me with his shirt on," expressed Cooper's mom. "With my son's name on it. With his picture on it. He's not going to go away."

Cooper's attorney plan to file a federal lawsuit against the city of Miami and the officer responsible.

The attorneys call for greater transparency. They said there's more footage than released to the media. And that the attorneys were told it was confidential due to the ongoing investigation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting the investigation.

They provided a statement to CBS4 with an update.

"As each investigation is unique, we can't offer a timeframe for completion... Our role is to determine the facts of the case. Once our investigation is complete, we present our findings to the state attorney's office, who make any charging determinations."