Family demands answers after 24-year-old killed by Miami-Dade deputy

Grieving relatives of a 24-year-old man shot and killed by a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy this week are calling for justice and demanding the release of body camera footage and official reports.

Kristofer Laboy's family gathered at their Hollywood home to share memories and express outrage over his death, which occurred Tuesday evening in Liberty City during an attempted traffic stop by the department's Robbery Intervention Detail.

"There are eyewitnesses we want to come forward. We want justice for Kristofer. He was no damn thug," said his aunt, Maria Laboy. "He was a loving son, brother and nephew. If they think they are going to get away with this, they have another thing coming."

"Why did they have to take his life? He was no threat to anyone," she added.

Deputy on leave as shooting investigated

According to police, deputies attempted to stop a yellow Corvette near Northwest 66th Street and 22nd Avenue for what they described as a window tint violation. Authorities said Laboy fled the stop and eventually ended up at a dead-end street at Northwest 85th Street and 4th Court. There, they said he exited the vehicle while armed and moved toward deputies.

That's when Deputy Kelvin Cox, a 23-year veteran of the department, fired his weapon, striking and killing Laboy. Cox is now on administrative leave, which is standard procedure as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.

But Laboy's family disputes the account.

"This one officer came out of nowhere and gets on top of the hood of the car and gives no warning and fires," said Laboy's uncle, Anthony Haygood. "I want to see body cam video of this."

"We want to see the video and the autopsy report," said Sandra Laboy, another of Kristofer's aunts.

Police union defends deputy's actions

Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, defended Deputy Cox's actions, saying the deputy was left with no choice.

"When you pull out a gun on a police officer, there is only one way for this to end," Stahl said. "He could have left that gun inside the car. He could have put his hand out the window. He chose to get out of the car and pull the gun on officers."

"If he had a concealed weapon permit, he had to have had an education where you do not, during a traffic stop, pull a gun out on an officer," he continued. "Our hearts grieve for the family that has suffered a loss, but the situation was dictated by him. The officer had to defend himself and others, and he had to take his life."

Loved ones say they'll keep fighting

As they mourn, Laboy's family said they are considering legal action and won't stop until they get answers.

"He meant my life to me. I am numb. I don't know how to process this. My heart is broken into pieces," said Marisol Laboy, visibly emotional. "We are not going to stop until we get justice. I just want justice for my baby."