MDSO releases name of man fatally shot by deputy after chase

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who was fatally shot by a deputy Tuesday after a brief chase.

Just after 5 p.m., when deputies with the Robbery Intervention Detail attempted to stop a yellow Corvette near NW 66th Street and NW 22nd Avenue due to illegal window tint, the driver, identified as 24-year-old Kristofer Laboy, sped off, according to the sheriff's office.

Brief chase and deadly shooting

"The vehicle fled the scene, and with the assistance of the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office aviation unit, deputies tracked the Corvette to a dead end near NW 85 Street and NW 4 Court," Sheriff's spokesman Argemis Colome said.

Laboy, who was the only one in the car, then got out. Investigators said he was armed as he approached the deputies' vehicles and that's when Deputy Kelvin Cox shot him.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and declared him dead at the scene.

No deputies were injured during the incident and a Laboy's gun was recovered.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now leading the investigation, which is standard protocol in police shootings.

Cox is a 23–year veteran of law enforcement.