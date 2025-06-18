Watch CBS News
Local News

MDSO releases name of man fatally shot by deputy after chase

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
Read Full Bio
John MacLauchlan,
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

FDLE investigates fatal shooting by MDSO deputy, officials say
FDLE investigates fatal shooting by MDSO deputy, officials say 02:07

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who was fatally shot by a deputy Tuesday after a brief chase. 

Just after 5 p.m., when deputies with the Robbery Intervention Detail attempted to stop a yellow Corvette near NW 66th Street and NW 22nd Avenue due to illegal window tint, the driver, identified as 24-year-old Kristofer Laboy, sped off, according to the sheriff's office. 

Brief chase and deadly shooting

"The vehicle fled the scene, and with the assistance of the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office aviation unit, deputies tracked the Corvette to a dead end near NW 85 Street and NW 4 Court," Sheriff's spokesman Argemis Colome said.

Laboy, who was the only one in the car, then got out. Investigators said he was armed as he approached the deputies' vehicles and that's when Deputy Kelvin Cox shot him.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and declared him dead at the scene.

No deputies were injured during the incident and a Laboy's gun was recovered. 

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now leading the investigation, which is standard protocol in police shootings.

Cox is a 23–year veteran of law enforcement. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.