Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputy fatally shoots armed driver after traffic stop in Miami-Dade, MDSO says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

FDLE investigates fatal shooting by MDSO deputy, officials say
FDLE investigates fatal shooting by MDSO deputy, officials say 02:07

A man in his early 20s was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon by a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office (MDSO) deputy after allegedly exiting a vehicle armed during an attempted traffic stop, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is now leading the investigation, which is standard protocol in police shootings.

Traffic stop for tinted windows ends in fatal shooting

According to MDSO spokesperson Argemis Colome, the shooting occurred after members of the Robbery Intervention Detail (RID) attempted to stop a yellow Corvette at around 5:15 p.m. near NW 66th Street and NW 22nd Avenue due to illegal window tint.

"The vehicle fled the scene, and with the assistance of the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office aviation unit, deputies tracked the Corvette to a dead end near NW 85th Street and NW 4th Court," Colome said.

Deputy opens fire after man allegedly exits armed

At the dead end, detectives said the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, got out of the Corvette armed. A deputy then fired their service weapon, striking the man. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and declared him dead at the scene.

"Unfortunately, he is deceased on scene, but he did come out of that vehicle armed," Argemis said.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

Colome confirmed a firearm was recovered at the scene. 

The man who was fatally shot has not been identified.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.