Facing South Florida: U.S. Congressional District 27 Democratic Primary - Pt. 1

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Jim DeFede focuses on the upcoming Democratic primary for U.S. Congress District 27, currently held by freshman Republican Maria Elvira Salazar.

State Senator Annette Taddeo is running against Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell. The winner will challenge Rep. Salazar in November.

With voting already underway and just three weeks or so until the primary, Jim discusses with both candidates why Democratic voters should choose them to face Rep. Salazar in November, and what they think the chances are of a Democrat winning in Florida.

Guests: State Sen. Annette Taddeo/D- District 27 Congressional Candidate & Ken Russell/D- District 27 Congressional Candidate 

First published on August 1, 2022 / 6:47 AM

