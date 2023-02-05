Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida One-on-One with Rep. Jared Moskowitz

By Jim DeFede

CBS Miami

 Jim talks to the freshman U.S. Congressman from South Florida about the vote in the House this week to remove Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee because of statements she mad that many consider to be antisemitic. It was a straight party line vote with the republican majority ousting her. Many were looking to see how Moskowitz, a Democrat with one of most Jewish districts in the nation, would vote, and he voted as did all Democrats, to keep her.

Guest:  U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz/(D) FLORIDA DISTRICT 23 

