Facing South Florida for Sept. 24: One-on-One with State Rep. Danny Perez
MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede interviews State Representative Danny Perez, whose district includes portions of Miami-Dade County. Representative Perez, a Republican, will be the next Speaker of the Florida House. The two discuss, among other things, why Perez wants to be Speaker.
Guest: State Rep. Danny Perez/(R) Miami-Dade County
