Watch CBS News
Local News

Facing South Florida for Nov.11: State Rep. Fabian Basabe Investigation

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Facing South Florida for Nov. 12: State Rep. Fabian Basabe Investigation
Facing South Florida for Nov. 12: State Rep. Fabian Basabe Investigation 04:49

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede updates the developments this week in the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against State Rep. Fabian Basabe. 

DeFede was the first to break the story against the Miami Beach Republican. The investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing, but there are new questions about just how independent that investigation was.

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on November 12, 2023 / 12:19 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.