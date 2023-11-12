Facing South Florida for Nov.11: State Rep. Fabian Basabe Investigation
MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede updates the developments this week in the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against State Rep. Fabian Basabe.
DeFede was the first to break the story against the Miami Beach Republican. The investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing, but there are new questions about just how independent that investigation was.
