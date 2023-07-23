Facing South Florida for July 23: State Rep. Fabian Basabe Investigation

State Rep. Fabian Basabe Investigation

Jim follows up his months-long investigation of allegations of misconduct involving State Rep. Fabian Basabe, which includes the recent sexual harassment lawsuit filed on behalf of two of his staffers, a legislative aide and a former intern. The focus is on calls for him to resign as the Republican representing people in the district that stretches from Miami Beach to Aventura. Jim sits down with Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell.

Guest: State Rep. Fentrice Driskell/(D) Hillsborough/Minority Leader