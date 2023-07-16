Watch CBS News
Local News

Facing South Florida Part 2: Investigating State Rep. Fabian Basabe

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Facing South Florida part 2: Investigating State Rep. Fabian Basabe
Facing South Florida part 2: Investigating State Rep. Fabian Basabe 12:14

 Jim devotes the entire half hour of Facing to a closer look at allegations of misconduct involving State Representative Fabian Basabe, which includes the recent sexual harassment lawsuit filed on behalf of two of his staffers, a legislative aide and a former intern. Along with the Miami Herald, Jim was the first to report that news, news that followed months of a joint investigation of the republican Basabe, whose district stretches from Miami Beach to Aventura. The program includes numerous one-on-one interviews between Jim and Representative Basabe. The program also shines a light on Representative Basabe's background and how he won his election in 2022. And it examines what happens next amid calls for Representative Basabe to resign.  

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on July 16, 2023 / 12:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.