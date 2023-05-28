Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida for May 28: DeSantis Running for President, Interviews Lev Parnas

By Jim DeFede

DeSantis Running for President
DeSantis Running for President

Jim focuses on the announcement from Gov. Ron DeSantis that he is running for President. Jim sits down for an extended one-on-one interview with Lev Parnas, a former DeSantis supporter, who went to prison for his role in the scandal surrounding Donald Trump's first impeachment. The two discuss Parnas' relationship with DeSantis.

Guests:  Lev Parnas/Former DeSantis Supporter

Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on May 28, 2023 / 12:09 PM

