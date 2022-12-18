Facing South Florida: Florida Cuba policy

Jim poses this question to 3 guests: What are the unintended consequences of Florida being a red state, especially when it comes to Cuba policy?

For decades, Democrats and Republicans have decided its foreign policy toward Cuba should be focused on whether it would help them win Florida's critical electoral votes. But if Florida is no longer in play, what happens now?

Guests: Ric Herrero, Exec. Dir., Cuba Study Group

Simon Rosenberg, Pres., NDN

Joe Garcia, Former Member of Congress