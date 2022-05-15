Facing South Florida: Condo safety concerns

Jim DeFede's guest for Sunday's show was Eric Glazer, one of the state's leading condo attorneys who has been pushing for years to make condos safer.

Glazer has been warning about a tragedy like the one in Surfside.

The two discussed, among other things, why the legislature failed to pass anything during its session.

Glazer also said why he believes Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to do anything to make condos safer nearly a year after the deadly building collapse.

GUEST: Eric Glazer, Condo Association Attorney