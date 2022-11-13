Facing South Florida: After the Midterms

Jim's focus is the aftermath of this past week's elections, specifically the overwhelming win by Republicans in Florida and South Florida and how our Latino communities are realigning with the Republican party.

It's a trend we are seeing across the country to a degree, but our experts think Florida is ground zero for this political realignment and they discuss why this might be so.

Guests: Andrea Mercado/ EXEC. DIR., FLORIDA RISING

Armando Ibarra/PRES., MIAMI YOUNG REPUBLICANS