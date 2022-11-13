Watch CBS News
Local News

Facing South Florida: After the Midterms

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

CBS4's Jim DeFede leading coverage in the tumultuous swing state of Florida
CBS4's Jim DeFede leading coverage in the tumultuous swing state of Florida 00:30
Facing South Florida: Midterm Aftermath, Part 1 12:33

Jim's focus is the aftermath of this past week's elections, specifically the overwhelming win by Republicans in Florida and South Florida and how our Latino communities are realigning with the Republican party. 

It's a trend we are seeing across the country to a degree, but our experts think Florida is ground zero for this political realignment and they discuss why this might be so.

Guests:  Andrea Mercado/ EXEC. DIR., FLORIDA RISING

Facing South Florida: Midterm Aftermath, Part 2 11:08

               Armando Ibarra/PRES., MIAMI YOUNG REPUBLICANS

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on November 13, 2022 / 9:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.