Facing South Florida: 1-On-1 With Jared Moskowitz
Jim DeFede went one-on-one with Jared Moskowitz, the former director of Florida Emergency Management.
Moskowitz is now running for the congressional seat that will be vacated later this year by Rep. Ted Deutch.
This was Moskowitz's first interview since declaring his run for Congress.
The two tackled a variety of topics.
GUEST: Jared Moskowitz, D-Congressional Candidate 22nd District
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.