Broward triple murder sparks urgency for domestic violence advocacy

LAUDERHILL - The brutal killing of three people in Broward County has reignited concerns about domestic violence, with one local advocate warning of its growing impact across South Florida.

Dr. Joanette Brookes-George, a domestic violence survivor and activist, leads a support group now mourning the deaths of Mary Gingles, 34, her father, David Ponzer, 64 and Mary's neighbor, Andrew Ferrin.

Authorities say Nathan Gingles, Mary's estranged husband, shot and killed all three before kidnapping the couple's 4-year-old daughter.

Broward Sheriff's deputies later found the child unharmed and Nathan Gingles was arrested. He remains jailed without bond, facing multiple charges, including murder, child abuse and violating a domestic violence protection order.



Dr. Joanette Brookes-George runs seminars to show how to help people suffering abuse. CBS News Miami

Advocate: "I knew it was a domestic violence situation"

For Brookes-George, the tragedy felt painfully familiar.

"The pit of my stomach became nauseous because I looked at it and immediately, for me, it was, I still feel it," she said. "I knew it was a domestic violence situation."

It took her seven years of careful planning to escape her own abuser and protect her children. Now, she channels her experience into "Unmute Yourself," an organization dedicated to helping survivors find resources while encouraging bystanders to take action.

The City of Lauderhill enlisted her help to address domestic violence, one of the most frequent types of calls police receive.



Domestic violence homicides on the rise

Brookes-George tracks domestic violence cases nationwide and said the problem is worsening.

"There's an uptick," she said. "The week of the year, there were 29 domestic violence homicide cases across our country."

Ferrin, one of the victims, died trying to help, a fact she knows might make others hesitant to intervene. Still, she urges people to support survivors in safe and meaningful ways.

"If you're lucky enough to be the person someone confides in, it's not your job to chastise them or critique them," she said. "It's your job to ask how you can help and be a support."

She stresses that anyone witnessing immediate danger should always call 911.

Florida has a 24-hour Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1-800-500-1119 for those in need of help.

Brookes-George's group plans to host free domestic violence seminars soon in Sunrise and Lauderdale Lakes to provide education and resources.