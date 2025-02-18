Man accused of Broward triple murder, kidnapping daughter held without bond

TAMARAC - A neighbor left flowers outside the homes where three people were murdered early Sunday morning, as shock and grief gripped the Plum Harbor - Plum Bay community in western Tamarac.

Some residents were startled awake by the sound of gunfire and screams, cries that came from Mary Gingles, who had just witnessed the brutal killing of her father, David Ponzer.

Mary tried to run for help, but she, too, was gunned down. Her neighbor, Andrew Ferrin, was also shot and killed as he attempted to intervene.

On Tuesday, the man accused of carrying out the killings, Nathan Gingles, appeared in bond court.



Suspect held without bond, faces additional charges

Gingles remained calm in front of the judge, who ordered him held without bond on murder charges. He was also given a $2 million bond on additional charges, including violating a domestic violence protection order and child abuse.

Authorities say Gingles kidnapped his four-year-old daughter after the killings. She was found unharmed a few hours later at a nearby shopping center, where Gingles was arrested.

According to an arrest warrant, Ponzer, his father-in-law, was caught off guard when Gingles arrived at the home. Investigators found Ponzer's body with a coffee cup and lighter still clutched in his hands.

A domestic violence injunction order was discovered lying on the kitchen table.

Detectives say Gingles chased after his estranged wife, Mary, following her to a neighbor's house, where he killed both her and Ferrin. Surveillance footage later captured him casually walking away from the crime scene, holding his daughter's hand.



Victim feared for her life

Friends of Mary Gingles described her on Facebook as having a "huge heart" and a "light that shone bright."

She and Gingles were going through a contentious divorce and court records show she had filed for a domestic violence protection order against him a year ago.

In her filing, Mary wrote, "Because of Nathan's psychotic behavior, his multiple silencer firearms and our impending divorce, I'm afraid he will kill me."

She also urged the court to require psychological testing for both of them, stating, "I am willing to submit to psychological testing and believe it necessary that Nathan do the same."

In court Tuesday, the judge appeared to agree, ordering Gingles to undergo a mental health screening as the case moves forward.