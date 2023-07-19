Expectations run high as Miami Dolphins head to camp next week, CBS News Miami Steve Goldstein reports

MIAMI GARDENS - This may be the most anticipated Dolphins training camp in decades.

The team took a step forward last season, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Now, with even more talent, both on the field and the sidelines, the franchise has the Super Bowl in mind.

Mike McDaniel enters his second season as an NFL head coach and a bigger, stronger Tua Tagovailoa looks to stay healthy. A star-studded roster has many jobs already locked up, but as always, there will be training camp battles.

Here's a breakdown at quarterback and wide receiver.

Who Backs Up Tua?

Tagovailoa should build on last season's fantastic production when he was playing. But his backup has seen action each year he's been in the league. While everyone hopes that doesn't happen this season, the Dolphins tried to solidify the position.

The consensus is that Mike White is QB 2. Signed as a free agent from the Jets, the South Florida native is the front runner. But the Dolphins and McDaniel saw something in Skylar Thompson in last year's draft and worked with him last season. Thompson showed promise at times and is expected to get a lot of playing time in preseason. White clearly has the edge as camp begins.

WR 3

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Waddle and Hill. The NFL'S best receiving duo will shine again this season. Who gets the 3rd spot behind the two stars is to be determined.

Robbie Chosen has the likely edge, but fellow first year Dolphin Braxton Barrios is in the mix. Don't count out or forget about Cedric Wilson. He was a big signing last offseason from Dallas, but things didn't go his way, and his playing time was severely limited. Erik Ekukanma enters his 2nd season looking to make an impact.

River Cracraft and Braylon Sanders return for their 2nd season looking to claim a roster spot.

