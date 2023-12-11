Ex-West Miami Middle School teacher accused of illicit relationship with student

MIAMI - An investigation into an illicit relationship between a teacher and a 13-year-old female student has led to charges against a former teacher at South Miami Middle School.

Authorities identified that former teacher as twenty-nine-year-old Mauricio Alexander Ruiz.

Police said Ruiz befriended the victim over her Instagram account and that the relationship escalated to video calls, sending of explicit photos, and receiving money via Cashapp in exchange for pictures.

The victim told police Ruiz had sent her $50 in exchange for photos.

The investigation led police to Ruiz's current place of employment at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Miami, on Friday, December 8, where he was arrested and placed in handcuffs.

Ruiz was interviewed by detectives and confirmed he was the victim's math teacher at West Miami Middle School.

Bond was set at $7,500.